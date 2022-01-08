Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 18,285 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

NYSE:BEN opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.17. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

