Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 217,697 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,697 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of Repligen worth $307,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $200.95 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.19 and its 200 day moving average is $257.52. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 0.78.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

