Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Body
Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 3,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?