Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC): Price Now Near $69.63; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FRHC

At the time of this writing, FRHC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.27 (-0.39%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row FRHC has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

FRHC ranks 167th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

FRHC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FRHC’s price is down $-0.63 (-0.9%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row FRHC has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows FRHC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< FRHC: Daily RSI Analysis For FRHC, its RSI is now at 45.1133.

FRHC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

