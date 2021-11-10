Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC): Price Now Near $69.63; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FRHC
At the time of this writing, FRHC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.27 (-0.39%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row FRHC has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
FRHC ranks 167th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.
FRHC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, FRHC’s price is down $-0.63 (-0.9%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row FRHC has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows FRHC’s price action over the past 90 days.
<
FRHC: Daily RSI Analysis
<
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021
5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns
7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market