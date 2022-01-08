Freemont Management S.A. Buys 700 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.7% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $314.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $212.03 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.34.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

