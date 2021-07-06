Freeport-Mcmoran Inc (FCX): Price Down $-0.92 (-2.49)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.67 (-1.82)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FCX
Currently, FCX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.67 (-1.82%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as FCX has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
FCX ranks 37th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks.
FCX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, FCX’s price is down $-0.92 (-2.49%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on FCX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Freeport-Mcmoran Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
FCX: Daily RSI Analysis
