Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (FMS): Price Up $0.99 (2.52)% Over Past Day, Up $0.08 (0.2)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, FMS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.2%) from the hour prior. FMS has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Healthcare stocks, FMS ranks 12th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

At the moment, FMS’s price is up $0.99 (2.52%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that FMS has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FMS’s price action over the past 90 days.

Fresenius Medical (FMS) Gains 1.1% Since Q1 Earnings Beat

Fresenius Medical’s (FMS) first-quarter earnings benefit from organic growth in Health Care Products segment, and performance in Asia Pacific.

