fuboTV Inc (FUBO): Price Now Near $23.28; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FUBO

At the time of this writing, FUBO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.52%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as FUBO has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Entertainment stocks, FUBO ranks 26th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FUBO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FUBO’s price is down $-0.2 (-0.85%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. fuboTV Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FUBO: Daily RSI Analysis FUBO’s RSI now stands at 17.5758.

FUBO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

