fuboTV Inc (FUBO): Price Now Near $28.34; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FUBO

At the time of this writing, FUBO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.28 (-0.96%) from the hour prior. FUBO has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Entertainment stocks, FUBO ranks 49th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FUBO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FUBO’s price is down $-1.65 (-5.52%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FUBO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< FUBO: Daily RSI Analysis For FUBO, its RSI is now at 47.7833.

FUBO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

