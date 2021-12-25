fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 116.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,052 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 42.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 111,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

FUBO stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.03. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. Research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

