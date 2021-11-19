Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT): Price Now Near $97.02; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FLGT

At the moment, FLGT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $3.45 (3.69%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that FLGT has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

FLGT ranks 1st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Healthcare stocks.

FLGT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FLGT’s price is up $3.8 (4.06%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as FLGT has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on FLGT; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Fulgent Genetics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FLGT: Daily RSI Analysis For FLGT, its RSI is now at 62.6959.

FLGT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

