Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 196,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,992,433 shares.The stock last traded at $9.25 and had previously closed at $9.61.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

