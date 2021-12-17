Fuller H B Co (FUL): Price Down $-1.15 (-1.45)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.87 (-1.09)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FUL

At the time of this writing, FUL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.87 (-1.09%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row FUL has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

FUL ranks 56th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

FUL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FUL’s price is down $-1.15 (-1.45%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows FUL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< FUL: Daily RSI Analysis For FUL, its RSI is now at 67.5141.

FUL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

