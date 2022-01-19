Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $247.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.80 and a 200-day moving average of $251.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $236.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.65.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

