Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $159.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

