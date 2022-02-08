FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

FF stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $326.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.73.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 145.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 99,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 74.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Featured Articles