FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ardmore Shipping Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ardmore Shipping in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $109.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.75. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $5.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)