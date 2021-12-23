FY2021 EPS Estimates for Argo Blockchain Plc Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Argo Blockchain in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter.

ARBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.35. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Read More: Options Trading