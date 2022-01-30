FY2021 EPS Estimates for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Increased by SVB Leerink

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $34,884,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth $6,029,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 409,099 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

