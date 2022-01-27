FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Lifted by Analyst

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.93. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZION. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $67.20 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $71.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,052 shares of company stock worth $1,305,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 337,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

