FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $2.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.64.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of PLAY opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,661,000 after buying an additional 299,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,436,000 after purchasing an additional 282,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 859,132 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

