FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cadence Bancorporation Lifted by Truist Financial (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.97. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,920.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

