FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Lifted by Analyst

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Mitie Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitie Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Shares of MITFY opened at $3.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

