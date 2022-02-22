FY2023 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Cut by Analyst

Body

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.48.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $72.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.46. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.14, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,400,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after buying an additional 228,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after buying an additional 92,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

