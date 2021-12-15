G Iii Apparel Group Ltd (GIII): Price Down $-0.49 (-1.82)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.49 (-1.82)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GIII

Currently, GIII (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.49 (-1.82%) from the hour prior. GIII has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Apparel stocks, GIII ranks 21st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GIII’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, GIII’s price is down $-0.49 (-1.82%) from the day prior. GIII has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GIII’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GIII: Daily RSI Analysis For GIII, its RSI is now at 13.5484.

GIII and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error