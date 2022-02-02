GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $993,000 in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 1.00% of Colicity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,661,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Colicity by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 769,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 569,200 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in Colicity by 616.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 595,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 512,109 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Colicity by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 550,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 100,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,875,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COLI opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Colicity Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

About Colicity

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?