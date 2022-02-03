Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WBA. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

