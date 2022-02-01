Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $41,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GFF opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.00 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

GFF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).