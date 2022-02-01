Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded to Buy by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLPG. Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.13.

GLPG opened at $67.50 on Friday. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $109.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.95.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.50. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter worth $72,000. Knott David M increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 100.0% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Story: Options Trading