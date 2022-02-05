Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kimball International by 57.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Kimball International by 6,200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Kimball International by 55,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimball International by 107.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $52,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $9.29 on Friday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

