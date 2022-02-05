Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,855 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LE opened at $17.29 on Friday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $570.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.62.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

