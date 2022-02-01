Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $27,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,135.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

