Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hawkins by 94,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

HWKN opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $845.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

