Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.52 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 415.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

KRE stock opened at $72.49 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also: What is a Derivative?