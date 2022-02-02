Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.41% of Qurate Retail worth $17,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 18.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Qurate Retail by 3.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 99,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.87. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.75.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

