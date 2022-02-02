Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 102,080 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 531,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,412,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Corning by 1,397.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Corning by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 34,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Corning by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 25,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

NYSE GLW opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

