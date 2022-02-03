Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.36% of PROG worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 49.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 76,998 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 5.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 100,556.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in PROG by 15.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

