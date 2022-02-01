Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,625 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $25,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $76,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,635 shares of company stock worth $1,669,994 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of STL opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

