Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI): Price Down $-0.5 (-1.02)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.47 (-0.96)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GLPI

At the time of this writing, GLPI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.47 (-0.96%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row GLPI has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

GLPI ranks 197th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

GLPI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GLPI’s price is down $-0.5 (-1.02%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

GLPI's RSI now stands at 84.985.

GLPI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

