GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Down to $18.27

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.27, but opened at $17.28. GAP shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 134,543 shares.

GPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GAP from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of GAP by 279.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 192,384 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in GAP by 14.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 7.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 106,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in GAP during the third quarter worth about $354,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

