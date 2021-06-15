Garmin Ltd (GRMN): Price Down $-0.17 (-0.12)% Over Past Day, Up $0.13 (0.09)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GRMN

At the moment, GRMN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.13 (0.09%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, GRMN ranks 66th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GRMN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, GRMN’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.12%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that GRMN has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows GRMN’s price action over the past 90 days.