Garmin Ltd (GRMN): Price Down $-0.17 (-0.12)% Over Past Day, Up $0.13 (0.09)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GRMN
At the moment, GRMN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.13 (0.09%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, GRMN ranks 66th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
GRMN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, GRMN’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.12%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that GRMN has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows GRMN’s price action over the past 90 days.
Investors and traders in GRMN may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day: Apple Plans Faster Watch, Future Temperature and Glucose Sensors (Bloomberg) — Apple Inc. is working on new Apple Watch models and health features, spanning display and speed upgrades, an extreme sports edition and body temperature and blood sugar sensors.The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is planning to refresh the line this year — with a model likely dubbed the Apple Watch Series 7 — by adding a faster processor, improved wireless connectivity and an updated screen, according to people with knowledge of the plans. Next year the company plans to u Want More Great Investing Ideas? 9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021 5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns 7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market
For GRMN News Traders
Investors and traders in GRMN may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:
Apple Plans Faster Watch, Future Temperature and Glucose Sensors
(Bloomberg) — Apple Inc. is working on new Apple Watch models and health features, spanning display and speed upgrades, an extreme sports edition and body temperature and blood sugar sensors.The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is planning to refresh the line this year — with a model likely dubbed the Apple Watch Series 7 — by adding a faster processor, improved wireless connectivity and an updated screen, according to people with knowledge of the plans. Next year the company plans to u
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021
5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns
7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market