Garmin Ltd (GRMN): Price Now Near $149; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GRMN

At the moment, GRMN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.47 (-0.31%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, GRMN ranks 100th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GRMN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GRMN’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.06%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that GRMN has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Garmin Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< GRMN: Daily RSI Analysis For GRMN, its RSI is now at 54.8223.

GRMN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For GRMN News Traders

Investors and traders in GRMN may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Why You’re Smart to Buy This Growing Cash Cow

Many stock analysts draw a distinctive line between growth stocks and income stocks. Garmin’s products are used in a wide range of outdoor activities. Five years ago, almost 30% of Garmin’s sales were products from its automotive segment.

