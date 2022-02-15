Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

NYSE GTX opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $464.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.00. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 700,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

