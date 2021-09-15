Gatx Corp (GATX): Price Now Near $86.89; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GATX

At the time of this writing, GATX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.19 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. GATX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

GATX ranks 22nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

GATX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GATX’s price is up $0.49 (0.57%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on GATX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Gatx Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< GATX: Daily RSI Analysis For GATX, its RSI is now at 30.0792.

GATX and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

