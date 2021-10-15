Gatx Corp (GATX): Price Now Near $95.47; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GATX

At the time of this writing, GATX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.52 (-0.54%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

GATX ranks 25th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

GATX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GATX’s price is up $1.4 (1.49%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as GATX has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GATX’s price action over the past 90 days.

GATX: Daily RSI Analysis GATX's RSI now stands at 99.3377.

GATX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

