Gatx Corp (GATX): Price Now Near $95.6; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GATX

At the moment, GATX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.37 (0.39%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

GATX ranks 40th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

GATX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, GATX’s price is up $0.05 (0.05%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as GATX has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Gatx Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< GATX: Daily RSI Analysis For GATX, its RSI is now at 45.8918.

GATX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

