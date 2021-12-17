GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

