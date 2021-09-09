GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP): Price Now Near $24.63; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GCP

Currently, GCP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.29%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as GCP has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Chemicals stocks, GCP ranks 48th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GCP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GCP’s price is up $0.15 (0.62%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 200 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GCP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GCP: Daily RSI Analysis GCP’s RSI now stands at 77.7174.

GCP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

