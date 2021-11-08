GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP): Price Up $0.28 (1.29)% Over Past Day, Up $0.28 (1.29)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GCP

Currently, GCP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.28 (1.29%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Chemicals stocks, GCP ranks 36th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GCP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GCP’s price is up $0.28 (1.29%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that GCP has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. GCP Applied Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< GCP: Daily RSI Analysis GCP’s RSI now stands at 44.5255.

GCP and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

