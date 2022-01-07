GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $73.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDI. CIBC upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.08.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$55.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$41.00 and a 52 week high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$419.75 million.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?